MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Army aviation of Russia’s Battlegroup Center has delivered a strike on Ukrainian servicemen from the 67th mechanized brigade in the Serebryansky forestry area, spokesman for Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, in the vicinity of the Serebryansky forestry, a platoon of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade moving in an infantry fighting vehicle was detected. A strike by Battlegroup Center’s army aviation resulted in substantial losses among the adversary’s personnel and equipment," he said.

Additionally, according to the military official, during counterbattery activities, Russian artillery has wiped out a D-30 howitzer, three positions of 120mm mortars and a munition-delivering vehicle.

"The battlegroup’s air defense system has eliminated HIMARS rockets and a Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle. Additionally, the crew of a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system has wiped out an enemy stronghold," the spokesman said.