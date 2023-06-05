Air defense system hits three targets over skies of Belgorod – governor

BELGOROD, June 6. /TASS/. Three targets have been hit by air defense systems over the skies of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"Our air defense system hit three airborne targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod district. The consequences on the ground are being verified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor said earlier in the day that an ambulance and a private car were damaged as a result of the operation of the air defense system.