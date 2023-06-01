Kiev deploying more troops near Russia’s Belgorod region — LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian personnel deployed near localities in the Kharkov Region bordering on southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region has been increasing, Andrey Marochko, a retired colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Thursday.

"The number of soldiers of Ukrainian units in localities in the Kharkov Region that border of Russia’s Belgorod Region has been increasing. Also, there has been an increase in the number of joint patrols comprising both law enforcement officers and civilians who use various pretexts to act as escorts," Marochko reported, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

According to him, among other things, the Ukrainian military has been using civilians to be shown roads and paths "of local significance" and for help "with other inquiries."

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had thwarted the activity of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kupyansk area.