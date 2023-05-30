Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Tuesday.

"A ceasefire violation was reported in the Martakert district. No casualties were reported," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

According to the ministry, patrolling missions were conducted along three routes in the Martakert, Martuni, and Shusha districts.