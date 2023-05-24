Russia can counter terrorist threats near border, anti-terror agency insists

KRASNOYARSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russia will be able to counter terrorist threats in its border areas, despite the difficulties it is facing now, Spokesman for Russia’s National Anti-Terror Committee Andrey Przhezdomsky assured reporters on Wednesday.

"As we always say in a situation like this, yes, things are tough. <…> I think we will be able to counter any threats <...> to attack Russian territory," Przhezdomsky said, when asked by a TASS reporter to comment on the developments near the Russian border.

On Wednesday, the 17th All-Russia Forum, "Modern Security Systems - Anti-Terror," kicked off in Krasnoyarsk in eastern Siberia, with emergency and law enforcement officers as well as Committee members and public figures taking part.

On Monday, a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region in southwest Russia. According to the latest reports, 13 civilians were injured in the attacks, and an elderly woman died during evacuation. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that the Ukrainian nationalist units who intruded in the area were blocked and routed in the counter-terror operation.