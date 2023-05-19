Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s stronghold in DPR

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army stronghold and a US-made counter-battery radar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS on Friday.

"The crew of a TOS-1 flamethrower system destroyed an enemy stronghold near Novodonetskoye. Following aerial reconnaissance, artillery fire wiped out a vehicle near the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and a mortar team near the community of Novomikhailovka. A Lancet loitering munition obliterated a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar near Shevchenko," the spokesman said.

In the southern Donetsk direction, forward units of the battlegroup East supported by artillery foiled an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance by fire, destroying a pickup truck and manpower, he added.