MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces over the past day struck Ukrainian units near Ugledar and Privolnoye in the Donetsk People’ Republic as well as Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region, with the enemy’s losses estimated at up to 55 troops, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas the strikes of aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup East defeated the enemy’s units near the settlements of Ugledar, Privolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region," Konashenkov said.

According to him, the Kiev forces’ losses in these areas reached up to 55 Ukrainian troops, an armored combat vehicle, two cars and a Masta-B howitzer.

The Russian forces also thwarted the activities of Ukrainian sabotage groups near Sladkoye in the DPR, he noted.