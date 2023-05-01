Observation post of Ukraine’s 72nd brigade attacked by Russian forces near Ugledar

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces attacked a command and observation post of a battalion of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigade in the Ugledar area, the spokesman for Russia’s top brass, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on 87 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and hardware in 109 areas. Near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command and observation post of a battalion of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade was attacked," he specified at a news briefing on the course of the special military operation.