FSB prevents terror attack against naval hospital in Crimea

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian national who was preparing a terror attack against a naval hospital in Crimea.

"The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has upset the illegal activities of a Russian citizen who was planning to commit an act of sabotage and terrorist attack against the Russian Defense Ministry’s healthcare facility in the Republic of Crimea," the FSB’s public relations center said.

The suspect was "detained for plotting an act of terrorism against the Naval Clinical Hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Simferopol."

An improvised nail bomb and makeshift incendiary bomb were confiscated.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the detainee under part 1 of Article 30, part 1 of article 205, and part 1 of article 222.1 of the Criminal Code (for preparations for a terrorist act and illegal keeping of explosives and explosive devices). Detective measures and investigative actions are continuing, the FSB said.