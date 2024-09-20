Russian, Laotian servicemen start training at range as part of joint drills — top brass

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian and Laotian servicemen participating in the Laros-2024 joint military drills have started practical training at the Sergeevsky military range in the Primorsky Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The servicemen of the Lao People's Army began to master modern methods and ways of combat operations in the Primorsky Region within the framework of the Laros-2024 joint Russian-Laotian military drills," the statement said.

The ministry pointed out that at the first stage, the servicemen will have to work out several episodes, including negotiations with suspected terrorists, evacuation of civilians and cleanup of a populated area. During the second stage, the military will conduct an operation to destroy illegal armed groups.

According to the head of the Laotian military contingent, the purpose of Laos' participation in the exercise is to study real combat experience, which the Lao People's Army does not currently have.