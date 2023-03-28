Russian defense chief visits ammo production facilities in Chelyabinsk, Kirov Regions

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has checked the work of automated ammunition production lines at defense facilities in the Chelyabinsk and Kirov Regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian defense minister checked the performance of automated production lines for artillery, tank and mortar shells of various calibers, as well as the quality control areas for the products," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the senior management for the enterprises had reported to Shoigu about their progress implementing the state defense order and the ongoing projects aimed at upgrading and expanding production capacity and increasing productivity.