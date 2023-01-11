One of Britons missing in Soledar found dead — Prigozhin’s press service

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. One of the British nationals who went missing in the city of Soledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been found dead, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"On January 8, the Ask Wagner hotline received a request to find two citizens of the United Kingdom - Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, who went missing in Soledar on January 6. Today, the body of one of them has been recovered, and both Britons’ passports were found on him," the press service of Prigozhin’s Concord company wrote on Telegram.

According to Ukraine’s National Police, Andrew Bagshaw (48) and Christopher Parry (28) went missing on January 6. They had reportedly departed from Kramatorsk towards Soledar, and then all communication with them was lost.

The parents of Bagshaw, who was born in the UK and then moved to New Zealand, said that their son had travelled to the conflict zone to help Ukrainians. According to media reports, as members of the non-government organization, the British men helped evacuate civilians.