Airborne troops center trained 10,000 junior specialists in 2022 — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The junior specialists training center of the Russian airborne troops prepared more than 10,000 servicemen and mobilized individuals for participation in the special military operation, the Ministry of Defense told reporters.

"In 2022, the junior specialists training center of airborne troops trained up more than 10,000 servicemen from 62 regions of the Russian Federation in interests of formations and military units. Following successful passing of qualification examinations, conscript personnel departed to troops for the service and mobilized servicemen - to the zone of the special military operation," the Ministry said.

The tenure of training is 3.5 months for conscript servicemen and up to two months for mobilized personnel, the Ministry added.