Russian, Syrian, Turkish defense chiefs hold trilateral talks in Moscow — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Trilateral talks between the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers have ended in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Trilateral talks between the defense ministers of the Russian Federation, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey were held in Moscow. They focused on solutions to the Syria crisis, the refugee issue, and joint efforts to battle extremist groups on Syrian territory," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that following the meeting, the sides hailed the constructive nature of the dialogue in this format and the need to keep at it in order to stabilize the situation in Syria as well as in the region.

On November 24, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation which touched upon the situation in northern Syria and the implementation of the grain deal.