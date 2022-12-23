Nearly 50 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR settlements in two hours

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) ten times in slightly more than two hours, firing 45 shells of various calibers, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

According to the mission, five settlements came under shelling from 1:55 a.m.to 4:00 a.m. Fifteen shells were fired at Donetsk from 155mm artillery systems used in NATO countries. Six such shells were fired at Makeyevka, and ten more such shells - at Gorlovka.

Fourteen 152mm shells were fired at Yasinovataya and Mayorsk.