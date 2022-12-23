Ukraine loses up to 35 servicemen in battles with LPR over day — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, December 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 35 casualties in fighting with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People's Militia, LPR People's Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses in manpower and military hardware as a result of active offensive operations by LPR People’s Militia forces. They wiped out up to 50 personnel," Filiponenko said in a statement published on the LPR People's Militia’s Telegram channel.

According to his information, the republic's servicemen also destroyed three armored personnel carriers, two artillery guns, 12 special motor vehicles and one tank.