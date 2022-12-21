Improvements in Russian armed forces will be introduced without excessive haste — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he plans to introduce improvements in the armed forces without excessive haste.

"We will improve the armed forces and the entire military component of the state. We will do it calmly, at a measured pace, without a rush, and consistently," he said at a yearend Defense Ministry meeting. "We will address the challenges in the area of reinforcing the defense capabilities in general and address the challenges that have been raised in the course of the special military operation."