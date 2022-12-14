Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform aerial patrol over Sea of Japan — top brass

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Two Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed an aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic long-range missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted over seven hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S jets of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army provided fighter support for the aerial patrol, the ministry said.

The crews of Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Defense Ministry stressed.