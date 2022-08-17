Over 26,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. More than 26,000 people, including 4,500 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kiev regime, during the day, as many as 26,079 people, including 4,500 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the onset of the special military operation, as many as 3,446,945 people, including 540,402 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 3,254 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and 577,641 since the beginning of the operation.

He also said that over the past 24 hours, the hotline of the interagency coordinating headquarters on humanitarian response of the Russian Federation, the federal bodies of executive power, the regions of the Russian Federation and various civic organizations received 25 appeals with requests for evacuation to Russia, to the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as to the areas of the Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kharkov and Kherson Regions controlled by Russia’s armed forces. "In all, the database has a total of 2,760,280 such appeals from 2,139 Ukrainian populated localities and the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by the Kiev regime," the military official added.