Russian troops destroy 2 Ukrainian drones, Tochka-U missile, 15 multiple rocket systems

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian military forces, as well as wiped out one Tochka-U missile and 15 multiple-launch rocket system missiles, over the past 24 hours as part of the special operation, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The Russian air defense forces downed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Lisichansk of the Lugansk People’s Republic and Glubokoye of the Kharkov Region. Moreover, a Tochka-U missile was wiped out in the air over Lisichansk of the Lugansk People’s Republic and 15 multiple rocket launcher missiles in the area of Lisichansk of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Antonovka and Novaya Kakhovka of the Kherson Region over 24 hours," he said.

Overall, 267 aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,303 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 798 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,298 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 4,888 special military motor vehicles, have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation, according to the ministry.