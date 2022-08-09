Chinese armed forces continue drills around Taiwan — command

SHAHNGHAI, August 9. /TASS/. China’s armed forces on Tuesday continued their drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said in a post on Weibo.

"The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command on August 9 continued joint combat training exercises in the waters and airspace around the island of Taiwan to practice seizing the control and providing logistical support," the short post reads without specifying the forces and equipment involved.

Over the past week, China conducted a series of drills along its coast amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei on August 2-3, which sparked fierce criticism from the Chinese mainland. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington that it would retaliate if Pelosi, the third highest-ranking official in the US government, made good on her plans to visit.

The Chinese military launched drills with firings of missiles in six areas around Taiwan on August 4. The drills were supposed to last till mid-Sunday, but the Chinese Defense Ministry said those had been extended for an indefinite period.