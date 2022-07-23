Russian forces destroy 1,600 combat drones in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed 1,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 4,146 tanks and other armored vehicles and 4,453 special military vehicles since the start of their special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 260 aircraft, 144 helicopters, 1,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,146 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 763 multiple rocket launchers, 3,185 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,453 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.