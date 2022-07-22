Over 22,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. More than 22,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, were evacuated from dangerous regions in Ukraine, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Despite the difficulties and obstacles created by the Kiev regime, during the day, as many as 22,462 people, including 3,959 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions, and from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia without participation of the Ukrainian side," he said. "Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 2,768,758 people, including 439,880 children, have been evacuated."

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, 5,625 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day and 448,102 since the beginning of the operation.