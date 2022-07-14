Municipal authority restored in Ukrainian towns controlled by Russian army — top brass

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The centralized municipal power has been restored in all the towns controlled by the Russian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"Thanks to humanitarian and administrative support, currently, the centralized municipal authority has been restored in all the towns and populated localities controlled by the Russian forces, food deliveries have been established," the military agency said.

It also noted that municipal services and markets are gradually springing to life and residents together with the military are restoring infrastructure.

The Kharkov Region receives hundreds of tonnes of humanitarian cargoes from Russia monthly. The industry is reviving, the residents, being provided with staples, return to normal work and peaceful life.