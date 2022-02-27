Russian investigators ordered to probe into use of phosphorus munitions near Kiev

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered an investigation of the use of phosphorus munitions in the area of the Gostomel airdrome near Kiev, the IC’s press-service has said.

"IC chief Alexander Bastrykin has ordered IC investigators to put on record the incident involving the use of prohibited munitions by the Ukrainian military, to thoroughly investigate all circumstances, and to take exhaustive measures to establish the perpetrators," the IC said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media the Ukrainian army, unable to stop the offensive of the Russian forces, had begun to use phosphorus munitions on a massive scale near the Gostomel airdrome in Kiev’s suburbs. They fire 122-millimeter shells with D-30 howitzers and missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple launchers of Soviet manufacture said.

The use of such munitions is prohibited under the third protocol of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.