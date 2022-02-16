Tank troops in Russia’s west returning to permanent bases after drills

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Units of the Western Military District’s tank army have loaded their armor onto railway platforms and set off for their permanent bases after scheduled drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The personnel of units of the Western Military District’s armored army have completed loading tanks and armored tracked hardware onto railway platforms after the end of scheduled drills and have embarked on a combined march about 1,000 km long to their permanent bases," the Western Military District reported.

Upon arrival at permanent bases, the combat hardware will undergo maintenance and will be prepared for further scheduled combat training measures of the winter training period, it said.

It was reported on February 15 that troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, which had accomplished their combat training tasks during the drills, began loading personnel and military equipment onto railway platforms and motor vehicles and were heading for their permanent bases.

Some troops will conduct foot marches as part of military convoys to their garrisons, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.