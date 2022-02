MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A meeting between British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is scheduled for Friday, February 11, the UK’s embassy to Russia told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is planned for Friday, February 11," the spokesperson said.

The talks of the defense chiefs will be held after a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.