US move on security guarantees won’t affect Russia’s missile moratorium stance — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Washington’s decision on Moscow’s draft agreements on security guarantees will not affect Russia’s position on a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

When asked how Russia’s position on the missile moratorium would change if Washington rejected the draft agreements, he said that "the issues have nothing to do with each other."

"We haven’t made a decision to lift the moratorium, on the contrary, the moratorium remains in effect. It was described as a measure that would remain in place as long as no similar US-made systems are deployed to certain parts of the world," Ryabkov stressed.