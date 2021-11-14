Russia in consultations with seven partners on possible S-400 supplies

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms seller (incorporated into the Rostec state corporation) is in consultations with seven partners on possible supplies of S-400 Triumf missile systems, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on Sunday on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"Rosoboronexport continues consultations with seven Russia’s strategic partners on supplies of high-technology and effective S-400 missile systems," he said, adding that customized approaches are used to each of the partners.

"During the talks, we discuss the scope of supply, equipment, offer additional means to boost the systems’ effectiveness and reliability," he noted.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international aerospace shows held once every two years. Russia has been participating since 1993.