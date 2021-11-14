Russia to start S-400 supplies to India before year ends, state arms seller says

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia plans to start the supply of the S-400 air defense systems to India before the end of the year, Director General of Russia's Rosoboronexport state arms seller Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Duban Airshow 2021.

"The plan is to begin deliveries before the end of 2021 in accordance with the time frame set in the contract," he pointed out.

Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said earlier that work had already begun to arrange S-400 supplies to India.

India announced plans to purchase the S-400 systems in 2015. Moscow and New Delhi signed a $5.43 bln contract on the delivery of five regiment sets of the S-400 systems during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in October 2018.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is a long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system. It is designed to destroy air assault and aerial reconnaissance means, resisting enemy fire and electronic countermeasures.

The Dubai Airshow, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates every two years, is one of the world's major aerospace exhibitions. Russia has been taking part in the air show since 1993.