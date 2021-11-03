Russian Navy to get Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles starting from next year — Putin

SOCHI, November 3. /TASS/. The trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion and they will start arriving for the Russian Navy from next year, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting on Wednesday.

"The trials of the Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic cruise missile are coming to a close. In the course of the trials, it struck both ground and sea targets from the submerged position and from surface ships accurately and in full compliance with the assigned task. Already from next year, these missiles will start arriving for service in the Russian Navy," Putin said.

The trials perfectly confirmed the unique properties of Peresvet laser weapons, Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic systems, the Russian president added.

Today it is especially important to develop and introduce technologies required for creating new hypersonic weapon systems, enhanced power lasers and robotic platforms that will be capable of effecting fending off potential military threats, Putin stressed.

"And this means that they will further bolster our country’s security," the Russian president said.