Latest 9mm Lebedev combat pistol greenlighted for service in Russian Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has accepted the latest 9mm Lebedev compact pistol developed by the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer for service, the gun producer’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"We confirm that the [Lebedev compact] pistol has been accepted for service in the Interior Ministry," the press office said.

The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer is ready to launch the Lebedev compact pistol’s mass production within the shortest time possible, the press office said.

"The enterprise has completed the technological preparation for the serial production of the Lebedev compact pistol," it informed.

The Interior Ministry’s decision to put the Lebedev compact pistol into service has been prompted by the insufficient power of the standard Makarov pistol’s round, a source in the defense industry told TASS.

"The Makarov pistol’s 9x18mm cartridge fails to meet present-day requirements in terms of its piercing capacity and stopping power. The Lebedev compact pistol is designed for the 9x19mm round, which nowadays is the golden standard for handgun ammunition. A tactical light and laser pointer can be mounted on the Lebedev compact pistol that has a far greater magazine capacity and controls on both sides, which considerably bolsters its effectiveness in accomplishing combat tasks," the source said.

The Lebedev pistol’s compact size enables a concealed carry, which is required for police and special service agents while the Picatinny rail provides for the handgun’s effective daily use.

According to the Kalashnikov media’s data, the Lebedev compact pistol is 180mm long and its barrel length is 92mm. The handgun weighs 0.71 kg, has a 14-round magazine and is chambered for 9x19mm ammunition.