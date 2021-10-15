Russian, Chinese navies practice mine countermeasures in Sea of Japan drills

VLADIVOSTOK, October 15. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese warships held artillery firings against mock mines to fight a mine danger in the Joint Sea 2021 naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the course of the first stage of the exercise, the Pacific Fleet’s base-type minesweepers led the warships of both countries behind their sweeps to ensure the deployment of forces in the Sea of Japan. At a combat training range, the joint taskforce practiced mine countermeasures for the warships. During this episode, the warships held artillery firings against mock floating mines that posed a danger for shipping, the press office said in a statement.

The Joint Sea 2021 Russian-Chinese naval drills are running in the Sea of Japan on October 14-17.

The Russian Navy is represented in the drills by the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev, the Project 20380 corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gromky, two base-type minesweepers, the Project 877 submarine Ust-Bolsheretsk, a missile boat and a rescue tug.

The Chinese warships participating in the naval maneuvers include the destroyers Kunming and Nanchang, the corvettes Qinzhou and Luzhou and also a diesel submarine, a supply ship and a rescue vessel.

Also, 12 aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation and the Chinese navy are involved in the drills.