Deputy PM: Russia ready to supply weapons to Afghanistan’s CSTO neighbors at reduced price

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to supply weapons and hardware to member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at a reduced price to fortify their borders with Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told journalists on the sidelines of the international military-technical forum Army-2021 on Monday.

"We will do our best to enhance security of our southern borders, including what you said. Probably," he said answering a corresponding question.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.