Russia’s defense chief discusses security issues with US counterpart

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held telephone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the results of bilateral consultations on strategic stability and the issues of global and regional security," the statement says.

The first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability this year was held at the US permanent mission to the UN headquarters in Geneva in July. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov while the American delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.