Tension growing along CSTO perimeter, Secretary General says

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas during a working visit to Armenia noted the growing tension along the perimeter of the CSTO zone of responsibility, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported on Monday.

"During a meeting with [Acting Foreign Minister] Armen Grigoryan it was noted that the tension is growing along the entire perimeter of the organization’s zone of responsibility," he said.

According to the press secretary, the secretary general noted that after the US and its allies withdrew troops from Afghanistan, the situation there has significantly aggravated and the country is being increasingly engulfed by chaos, there may be a danger of a massive influx of refugees into the territory of neighboring Tajikistan and its infiltration by the formations of international terrorist organizations.

"Speaking of the Caucasus collective security region, the CSTO Secretary General noted that the emerged tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border negatively influences both the security of Armenia itself and in the CSTO responsibility zone in general," the statement said.

According to the spokesman, the secretary general noted that a combined attack on Belarus continues in the European direction aiming to overthrow the lawful government using psychological methods, economic sanctions and the display of military force to apply pressure to the country.

On Monday, the CSTO secretary general met in Yerevan with Grigoryan as well as with Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan and Security Council Bureau head Hayk Petrosyan. A meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held on August 10.