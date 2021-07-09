Moscow urges Washington to display responsible approach in troop pullout from Afghanistan

KIRZHACH /Vladimir Region/, July 9. /TASS/. Russia urges the United States to display a responsible approach in pulling out its troops from Afghanistan, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov told TASS on Friday.

"This pullout should be carried out in a responsible manner to make sure that it does not affect security in the Afghan space. This is the most important thing for us," the Russian security official said.

The issue of whether the US troop pullout "will influence the negotiations [on settling the situation in the country] negatively or positively is of secondary nature," he said.

Time will show how this troop pullout was implemented. But we are primarily urging our Western partners, first of all, the United States, to show this responsible approach in the pullout [of the troops from Afghanistan]," the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council stressed.

Clashes between the Afghan government troops and the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) intensified after US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the operation in Afghanistan that had been the longest overseas military campaign in the US history.

As of July 6, the United States completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan by more than 90%. Afghan officials have repeatedly stated that the Taliban is intensifying its offensive in the country.