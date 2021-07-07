Yars ICBM systems embark on combat patrols in Urals and Siberia drills

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems embarked on combat patrols as part of the tactical drills that kicked off for the Strategic Missile Force in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals and in the Altai Region in Siberia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"As part of the tactical drills, Yars road-mobile missile systems of the Barnaul and Tagil formations of the Strategic Missile Force embarked on combat patrol routes," the ministry said in a statement.

The missile units are practicing moving the launchers to field positions and providing for their security and defense, the statement says.

"Anti-saboteur squads are accomplishing the assignments of detecting, blocking and eliminating notional saboteurs, in particular, with the use of Taifun-M combat anti-sabotage vehicles outfitted with drones," the ministry specified.

Tactical drills help improve the level of the preparedness and cohesion of the Strategic Missile Force’s units and formations, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. The ICBM was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology under the supervision of Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Solomonov. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system.