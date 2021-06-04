Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts US military plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter intercepted a US Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

On June 4, Russian radars detected an aerial target over the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the press office said in a statement.

"A MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border. The Russian fighter’s crew identified the aerial target as a US Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft," the statement says.

After the foreign military plane turned away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the press office said.

"The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," it stressed.