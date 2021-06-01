Russia to host SCO anti-terror drills in September

YEKATERINBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror command and staff drills of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will run on the territory of Russia’s Central Military District in September, Central Military District Commander Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin said on Tuesday.

"In the summer training period, we will hold nine joint international drills on the territory of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror exercise that will take place in September will be the main event of the troop’s joint training," the commander said.

The SCO maneuvers were scheduled to take place in Russia in 2020 but were postponed to 2021 over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Overall, more than 100 tactical-level exercises will take place in the troops of the Central Military District in the course of the summer training period or 20% more compared to the same period of 2020," the general added.

The SCO member states have been holding regular anti-terror bilateral and multilateral drills since 2002 as part of cooperation in the security sphere. Peace Mission drills are the largest and are held every two years.