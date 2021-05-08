Russia completes construction of peacekeeper bases in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Military construction workers have completed the construction of bases for Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Members of the Russian Armed Forces’ logistics support units have completed the construction of 30 modular bases for Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, it took four months to construct the bases and now, comfortable living conditions have been created for the Russian peacekeepers deployed to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Each base particularly includes accommodation buildings, a medical station, weapons and equipment storage sites, a supply depot, a gym facility and a bathhouse.

Construction works involved about 600 personnel and 65 pieces of equipment.