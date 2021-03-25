Shoigu discusses developments in Syria in phone call with Turkish counterpart: ministry

MOSCOW, March 25./TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministers "discussed substantively the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, focusing on cooperation within the framework of the joint commission reviewing the issues related to ceasefire violations, as well as other topics of mutual interest," the ministry said.

Earlier, CNN Turk television said that during the telephone call, Hulusi Akar informed the Russian counterpart about violations of the memorandum of understanding on Syrian Idlib, and the sides agreed to take mutual measures.

Shoigu’s previous phone call with Akar on the situation in Syria was in November.