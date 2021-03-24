Russian Navy frigate to test-launch Tsirkon hypersonic missiles in Barents Sea

"The crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov has deployed to the Barents Sea where it will practice some elements of a combat training course and conduct firings from its missile and artillery weapons against sea targets," the press office said.

MURMANSK, March 24. /TASS/. The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov operational in the Northern Fleet’s division of missile ships has deployed to the Barents Sea for test-launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

After the combat exercises in the Barents Sea, the frigate will return to its home naval base of Severomorsk, it said.

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018.

In late 2020, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov participated in the trials of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. During the trials, the warship performed several successful missile firings.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile systems.

Project 22350 frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations to a range of over 1,500 km.