Serial delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to begin in 2022

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Serial deliveries of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian troops will begin in 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Trials of a missile system with a Tsirkon hypersonic missile proceed successfully. A series of successful Tsirkon launches by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate were carried out in 2020. Their serial deliveries will begin in 2022," the deputy minister said.

In his words, Russian troops continue receiving Oniks antiship cruise missiles and sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles.

In February 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament that the Tsircon missile can develop a speed of about Mach 9 and will be able to hit both naval and ground-based targets at a distance of over 1,000 km.

The missiles are fired from the 3S-14 universal naval missile launchers installed on Project 22350 frigates and Project 20380 corvettes to fire Kalibr and Oniks missiles, in particular.