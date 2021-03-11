Two Russian Tu-95MS bombers perform scheduled flight over Sea of Japan and Pacific

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Sea of Japan and Pacific

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers made a scheduled flight over the Sea of Japan and the northwestern Pacific Ocean, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The crews of Su-35S fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force escorted the bombers," the ministry said in a statement.

At some sections of the route, "the Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers were escorted by F-15 fighters of Japan’s Air Force," the statement says.

The Russian strategic bombers’ flight lasted over nine hours. The flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed.

The crews of Russian long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.