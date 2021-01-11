Armored warfare drills involving 3,000 servicemen kick off in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region

CHELYABINSK, January 11. /TASS/. Over 3,000 servicemen of the Central Military District tank division entered the general forces proving ground in the Chelybinsk Region in order to hold driving and firing exercise. The drills will last until the end of this week, the District’s press service announced.

"During the practical exercise, the Urals tank operators will practice a high-speed approach march to the battle area and defense maneuvering with live firing. The crews will also be tasked with repelling enemy counterattacks during both day and night, as supported by motor rifle and artillery units," the announcement says.

According to the District press service, the drills involve over 3,000 servicemen, as well as modern T-72B3M tanks, Medved artillery tractors, 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzers, BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Sani mortars, 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers and special operations vehicles.

The Central Military District’s Guard Vitebsk-Novgorod tank division was established on December 1, 2016. It includes three tank regiments, one motor rifle and one artillery regiment, as well as air defense, reconnaissance and sapper battalions and supply and maintenance units.