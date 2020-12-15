Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s modernized frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has entered the Sea of Japan to test its missile and artillery armament, the press office of the Dalzavod Shipyard announced on Tuesday.

"The frigate will practice drop tests from missile systems to check the strength of the reinforcement of launchers and ensure the weapons’ secure storage aboard," the press office said in a statement.

During the shipbuilders’ sea trials, missile firings against naval and coastal targets are planned along with anti-aircraft artillery fire to practice air defense tasks. Electronic countermeasures equipment will be tested along with the comprehensive tests of all communications systems, the statement says.

During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate capable of fighting ground, naval and underwater targets. The frigate received the latest Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems and the most advanced artillery armament. Its firepower increased several-fold compared to its original designation.

The large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard in the Kaliningrad Region in 1983. The warship is currently at the final stage of its heavy upgrade at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Plant. The project of such a scope is being implemented in Russia for the first time. The service life of the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will be extended by ten years.