Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Project 22160 patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev struck air and naval targets during artillery firings in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The crew successfully practiced firing tasks to strike naval and air targets simulating a notional enemy’s ships and aviation. Towed target screens were used as surface ships while illuminating air bombs dropped from aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces simulated air targets," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units of the emergency rescue group in emergency situations when taking personnel aboard a helicopter, the press office said.

Project 22160 patrol vessels

Project 22160 patrol vessels have been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). They are the first ships in Russia based on the modular design principle.

Project 22160 ships are primarily designated to defend and protect the maritime economic zone. The patrol ships are also capable of accomplishing escort and anti-piracy missions and carrying out search and rescue operations. They are armed with a 76.2mm artillery gun, an anti-aircraft missile system and machine-guns.

The Project 22160 lead patrol vessel Vasily Bykov and the subsequent Dmitry Rogachev are accomplishing assigned tasks in the Black Sea Fleet. The Project 22160 third vessel Pavel Derzhavin was accepted for service in the Black Sea Fleet in late November.