Russian Black Sea Fleet to take part in international naval drills in Pakistan

SEVASTOPOL, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet will participate in the AMAN-2021 military exercise, which will take place in February 2021 in Pakistani waters, together with Navies of 30 other countries, including NATO ones, the fleet press service announced Thursday.

"A planning conference took place in Sevastopol on participation of the Russian Navy in the AMAN-2021 international exercise, which will take place in the waters of Pakistani port of Karachi. The exercise has been initiated by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who also provided area for the upcoming exercise," the fleet said.

According to the announcement, 30 countries have confirmed their participation, with 10 countries engaging their ships, and others sending official observers. The US, the UK, China, Japan, Turkey, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia will also send their ships besides Pakistan and Russia.

"The joint participation of the Russian Navy ships and the North Atlantic Alliance will take place 10 years after the ‘Bold Monarch-2011’ exercise, which took place near the shores of Spain," the fleet added.

The AMAN-2021 exercise seeks to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participant states, in order to ensure security and stability in the sea, as well as facilitate exchange of experience in fighting piracy in the interest of intensive maritime trade, the fleet said.