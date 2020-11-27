Post-Soviet security bloc looks at possible joint development of armaments

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Possible joint research and development projects on the development and modernization of defense products were in focus of the 18th session of the interstate military and economic cooperation commission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Vladimir Zainetdinov, a spokesman for the organization, said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, participants in the session agreed to continue to develop multilateral ties in the area of military economic cooperation.

"Thus, the meeting’s resolutions reflect issues of the organization joint R&D projects on the development and modernization of defense products, joint measures in the area of diversification of the production at national defense-sector companies and organizations in the CSTO member countries," he said.

He also said that participants in the meeting had also adopted a plan of the commission’s work for 2021 and agreed to hold the next session in Belarus in September 2021.

The session was held in a format of videoconference and was chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov also took part.